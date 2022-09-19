scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Inimical forces projecting India’s cultural diversities as differences: RSS leader Nandakumar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will attend the Lokmanthan 2022 colloquium in Guwahati from Wednesday.

J Nandakumar, chief convener of the RSS-affiliated Prajna Pravah, in Bengaluru on Monday.

The RSS will hold a national colloquium, Lokmanthan 2022, from Wednesday in Assam as a response to “inimical forces projecting India’s cultural diversities as differences”, it was announced in Bengaluru on Monday.

“Multiple breaking India brigades are advocating sentiments like Free Northeast, Free Kashmir, Free Kerala, etc. Lokmanthan is an answer to such forces who are dividing the nation. Sanskriti is the basis of cultural unity although India has got contradictory traditions, customary practices and bewildering cultures. Lokmanthan also aims to bridge the gap between intellectual and cultural aspects of India,” said J Nandakumar, chief convener of the RSS-affiliated Prajna Pravah, which organises the colloquium.

The guests attending the third edition of the colloquium in Guwahati will include Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, according to Prajna Pravah.

Nandakumar, an RSS ideologue and author, responded to reporters’ questions about the “saffronisation” of education in BJP-ruled Karnataka. “It is very disheartening to see that a certain section of our very own academicians are opposing the Bharatiya way of education. When countries like China, Germany and others teach their students of their rich history and culture, what is wrong with India doing the same? We are already 75 years late by ignoring many scientific and scripture-based learnings from our Indian kings. It is up to the students to decide whether what they are being taught is right or wrong,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...

The four-day colloquium will celebrate the “loksanskriti” of the Northeast India along with representations of other states, according to Prajna Pravah, which says it welcomes all ethnic groups and communities to bring forth their traditional knowledge embedded in their cultural practices.

On Thursday, Lokmanthan will host northeastern cultural performances such as Sattriya Dance from Assam, Gayan Bayan from Assam, Singi Chaam from Arunachal Pradesh, Thang Ta from Manipur. In addition, there will be performances of Yakshagana and Jogati, a dance form popular in Karnataka. The colloquium will also include various sessions of “integrating lokparampara in faith, science, genealogy writing, agriculture, food, education, story telling, music, art and environment”.

More from Bangalore

According to the organisers, around 3,200 participants have registered for the event to be held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 03:05:19 pm
Next Story

Chennai This Week: Stand-up comedies lined up for some hilarious fun

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement