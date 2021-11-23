Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation to donate Rs 68 lakh for development of sports facilities

The Infosys Foundation has proposed to develop sports facilities at the Police Housing Complex, Binny Mill and the Command Armed Reserve (South) in Bengaluru city, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Tuesday.

The minister said the Infosys Foundation has sent a proposal to develop sports facilities at the two centres in Bengaluru at an estimated cost of over Rs 68 lakh.

The minister said the state government has given its consent to receive the funds and after the development of sports facilities, the same can be made available to both the residents of the Police Housing Complex, the CAR (South) and also the public.

The minister also lauded the Infosys Foundation for its contribution.