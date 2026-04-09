Infosys Foundation CSR fund scam: ‘Accused a former contractor, misused insider knowledge to pose as regional head’

The Bengaluru police said the accused induced Karnataka-based Mysore Mercantile Company to transfer nearly Rs 6 crore, including payments labelled as 'earnest money deposits' to purported authorised vendors. (Representative Image)

A week into the investigation of the alleged Rs 6-crore CSR grant fraud linked to the Infosys Foundation, the Bengaluru police Thursday revealed that the arrested accused had previously worked as a contractor for the Foundation’s projects.

Investigators said the accused, who claimed to be Gagan N Deep, exploited his insider knowledge of project execution, vendor networks, clients, and fund flows to misrepresent himself as a senior official of the Foundation.

“The accused had worked as a contractor and would receive contracts for projects such as building schools and hospitals under the CSR funds of the Infosys Foundation. While several other contractors were involved, he misused his knowledge of the Foundation’s projects, including details of clients and fund flows, and falsely changed his identity to present himself as the Regional Head of the Infosys Foundation,” said a senior police officer involved in the investigation.