Infosys Foundation CSR fund scam: ‘Accused a former contractor, misused insider knowledge to pose as regional head’

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A week into the investigation of the alleged Rs 6-crore CSR grant fraud linked to the Infosys Foundation, the Bengaluru police Thursday revealed that the arrested accused had previously worked as a contractor for the Foundation’s projects.
Investigators said the accused, who claimed to be Gagan N Deep, exploited his insider knowledge of project execution, vendor networks, clients, and fund flows to misrepresent himself as a senior official of the Foundation.
“The accused had worked as a contractor and would receive contracts for projects such as building schools and hospitals under the CSR funds of the Infosys Foundation. While several other contractors were involved, he misused his knowledge of the Foundation’s projects, including details of clients and fund flows, and falsely changed his identity to present himself as the Regional Head of the Infosys Foundation,” said a senior police officer involved in the investigation.
The police said Deep induced the Karnataka-based Mysore Mercantile Company to transfer nearly Rs 6 crore, including payments labelled as “earnest money deposits” to purported authorised vendors. He had reportedly issued fabricated sanction letters dated October 21, 2025, and forged grant agreements – one for the construction of over 855 houses worth Rs 179 crore and another for primary health centres worth Rs 178 crore – to make the transactions appear legitimate.
The case came to light in March 2026 after Sridhar Thimappa, an executive at Mysore Mercantile Company, filed a complaint alleging that Deep approached the company, claiming he could facilitate CSR funding. He reportedly sent a team to assess the activities of the Heggunje Rajeeva Shetty Charitable Trust, managed by the company, and collected payments under false pretences.
The police arrested Deep on April 3 and are now investigating whether he acted alone or had accomplices involved in site visits, collection of payments, or preparation of forged documents.
Investigators are also tracing the flow of funds and examining the role of entities that received the money. The Infosys Foundation has cautioned the public against unsolicited approaches for grant funding or requests for administrative fees.
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