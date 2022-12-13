Informational privacy integral to right to privacy, can’t be violated: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court quashed a family court order which permitted a mobile service provider to share mobile tower location details of a third party in connection with a matrimonial dispute between a couple.

“A citizen has a right to safeguard the privacy of his own, his family, marriage and other incidental relationships. Informational privacy also forms an integral part of the right to privacy. Therefore, the order which directs tower details of the petitioner to be placed before the Court in a proceeding, which he is not even a party to, undoubtedly violates informational privacy,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said in the order.

A couple was fighting a matrimonial case at the family court in Bengaluru since 2018. Based on the petition of the husband, the family court had sought details of mobile tower details of a third party — who is allegedly the paramour of the woman. The husband had alleged that the mobile tower details would prove the relationship between his wife and the paramour.

This was challenged in the High Court. The court noted that the wife had filed the divorce case. “There is no warrant to permit tower details of the petitioner to be summoned or brought before the concerned court to aid the plea of the husband who has not even filed any case,” the order dated November 30 read.

The court said that the third party came into the picture merely on an allegation of illicit relationship. “Third party’s privacy cannot be permitted to be violated on the specious plea of the husband that he wants to prove illicit relationship between the petitioner and the wife,” the court said.

Justice Nagaprasanna said that the right to privacy was “implicit in the right to life and liberty guaranteed to the citizens of the country under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. It is a right to be ‘let alone’.”