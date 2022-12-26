Inflation in Karnataka slower than the national average: Report

Karnataka is coming out quicker from the Covid-19-induced slowdown than the national average considering that the rate of inflation in the state was slower than that of the national average. According to the Mid Year Review of State Finances, tabled in the Assembly, the Karnataka government “has effectively brought down the inflation from 6.39 per cent in April 2022 to 5.81 per cent in September 2022.”

This was below the 7.4 per cent inflation rate recorded in the country as a whole. The state also had a better growth rate than the national average. Estimates released by the National Statistical Office show growth in the real economy (production, purchase, and flow of goods) stood at 9.5 per cent, against a national average of 8.7 per cent.

The review also highlighted a marked increase in revenue collection by the state government.

Karnataka’s Own Tax Revenue grew by 13.8 per cent between April to September 2022, compared to the same period last year. All major sources of tax for the state saw a growth—commercial taxes (6.1 per cent growth), state excise (18.7 per cent growth), stamps and registration fees (38.5 per cent growth) and motor vehicle taxes (58 per cent growth).

Fiscal deficit

A revision in the size of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Karnataka, from Rs 18.85 crore to Rs 21.81 lakh crore for the 2022-23 fiscal, meant the fiscal deficit fell below three per cent for the first time since the pandemic hurt state finances in 2020-21. The fiscal deficit stood at 2.82 per cent of GSDP in 2022-23, against 3.44 per cent in 2021-22, and 3.03 per cent in 2020-21.

This meant that the state was well within the permissible limit of three per cent for fiscal deficit mandated by the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act (KFRA), 2002. Total liabilities of the state, which includes public debt and off-budget borrowings, also fell under the KFRA limit of 25 per cent of GSDP. Liabilities now stood at 23.76 per cent, even though absolute numbers of the loans increased from Rs 4.57 lakh crore in 2021-22 to Rs 5.18 lakh in 2022-23.

The Fiscal Management Committee noted that the Outstanding Debt of the state was increasing at a “rapid pace resulting in higher interest payments. Further, the Committee also noticed that by incurring a revenue deficit, the borrowed funds are being used towards consumptive expenditure. Hence, the Committee suggested that there is (an) urgent need for rationalization of (a) large number of schemes as well as measures for reducing inefficient subsidies.”

The committee noted that the outstanding commitments of approved works were very high in departments such as Major Irrigation, Public Works Department, Minor Irrigation etc. “These commitments are far higher than the annual budgetary outlay for these departments. Hence it (is) necessary to go slow on approval of any further commitments,” the review said.