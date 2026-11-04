Bengaluru hostage drama: Neighbour’s quick thinking prevents robber’s escape

A phone call by a salesperson held at knifepoint and a neighbour’s quick intervention helped prevent a robber from escaping from a bag repair shop in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar on October 31.
The incident occurred around noon when the accused, Prabhuraj, 40, allegedly entered the shop, where the woman was working alone, and attempted to snatch her gold chain. She managed to call the shop’s owner. He immediately contacted the person running a clinic in the same building and asked him to check on the shop.
Speaking to indianexpress.com, the clinic owner said he was about 10 minutes away from the premises when he received the call. He alerted an employee at the clinic and asked him to go upstairs and check. The employee initially looked from outside but did not notice anything suspicious. When asked to check again, he entered the shop and found Prabhuraj hiding inside.
“The woman had been restrained, with her hands glued and legs tied. When our employee confronted the accused, he allegedly tried to slash him with a knife, leaving scratches on his hand. However, the employee managed to get out of the shop and lock the door from outside, preventing the accused from escaping,” the clinic owner said.
Meanwhile, the woman managed to free her hands. But Prabhuraj allegedly grabbed her by the hair, held a knife to her neck, and brought her out of the shop, demanding an autorickshaw to flee. By then, people had gathered outside after hearing the commotion.
Two traffic police personnel who reached the spot attempted to persuade Prabhuraj to put down the knife and release the woman.
Members of the public eventually overpowered him, disarmed him, and rescued the woman. The police later arrested him.
Videos of the man holding the woman hostage at knifepoint in public view went viral on Tuesday.
“The woman had delivered a baby about five months ago and would occasionally bring the child to the shop while working. Fortunately, she had not brought the baby with her on the day of the incident,” the clinic owner said.
Previous visit to deliver pizza
The police confirmed that Prabhuraj previously worked as a delivery agent with Domino’s for about a year. The shop owner also said he had visited the shop to deliver a pizza around four months ago.
The police suspect that during the earlier visit, Prabhuraj may have noticed the woman’s gold chain and observed that she was often alone at the shop during the afternoon.
“He said he worked as a delivery agent for Domino’s and that his motive was to steal the woman’s gold chain. We are investigating whether he has any previous criminal record or cases registered against him,” a police officer said.
The police also cited his alleged mental health issues and depression.