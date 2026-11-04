Bengaluru hostage drama: Neighbour’s quick thinking prevents robber’s escape

A phone call by a salesperson held at knifepoint and a neighbour’s quick intervention helped prevent a robber from escaping from a bag repair shop in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar on October 31.

The incident occurred around noon when the accused, Prabhuraj, 40, allegedly entered the shop, where the woman was working alone, and attempted to snatch her gold chain. She managed to call the shop’s owner. He immediately contacted the person running a clinic in the same building and asked him to check on the shop.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the clinic owner said he was about 10 minutes away from the premises when he received the call. He alerted an employee at the clinic and asked him to go upstairs and check. The employee initially looked from outside but did not notice anything suspicious. When asked to check again, he entered the shop and found Prabhuraj hiding inside.