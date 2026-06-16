Indira Lankesh, Kannada writer and mother of late journalist Gauri Lankesh, dies in Bengaluru

Indira Lankesh, Kannada writer and mother of the late journalist Gauri Lankesh, died in her sleep on Monday. Indira, who was 83, is survived by her children, Kavitha and Indrajit Lankesh (both filmmakers), as well as their families.

Indira married iconic Kannada writer P Lankesh in 1960. While Lankesh made films and wrote several short stories and novels, he was best known for the Kannada weekly Lankesh Patrike.

At the same time, Indira became a successful businesswoman to support the family, starting a textile business that operated from 1976 to 2003. In later years, she became a known author in her own right after publishing her memoirs, Hulimavu Mattu Nanu (The Sour Mango and I). It was originally published as a serial in her eldest daughter’s publication, Gauri Lankesh Patrike.