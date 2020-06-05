Indira Canteen: Lokayukta dismisses complaint of misappropriation of funds against Siddaramaiah, KJ George

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka Lokayukta has dismissed complaint filed against former state chief minister Siddaramaiah and former minister K J George regarding alleged misappropriation of funds over the construction of Indira Canteens.

In a petition filed by Ganesh Singh, the former chief minister and George were listed as accused no. 1 and 2 respectively. Singh had alleged irregularities in the process of setting up and functioning of canteens.

Dismissing the complaint, the Lokayukta declared that the complainant has not provided independent evidence to support his allegations and said that the accounts section of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) were to answer the allegations.

However, the Lokayukta said that the investigation against IFS officer Manoj Rajan, another accused in the case will continue. Both Ranjan and BBMP Commissioner have been asked to submit their response on the allegations by July 15.

Indira Canteen is a food subsidisation program launched on August 15, 2017, by the then Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah. It was set up on the lines of Amma Canteens in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The canteen provides subsidised ready-to-eat food for the economically disadvantaged sections of society in Karnataka.

The first canteen was inaugurated by the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru.

Initially, it was referred to as ‘Namma Canteen’, the name was later changed to ‘Indira Canteen’ as Congress legislators sought to give a political touch to the populist announcement by naming it after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.