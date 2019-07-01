Indigo passengers in Bengaluru face long queues after airline’s server crashes

Indigo airline passengers Monday faced difficulty boarding flights at the Bengaluru airport after the airline’s server was down for more than half-an-hour.
“Due to some technical reasons, IndiGo server at Bangalore airport was down from 4:29 am to 5:07 am this morning. The server is restored and functioning normally. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” an Indigo airline spokesperson said in a statement.
The passengers took to social media to complain about the delay they were facing and few passengers put up pictures of long queues of passengers awaiting check-in at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Airport sources confirmed the same to Indianexpress.com
Check-In system of Indigo Airlines is Down im Bangalore Airport. Longest queue for morning flights. Flights are expected to be delayed by hours.. #Bangalore #indigoairlines #India pic.twitter.com/eiWKtVQCjq
Mustafa Golam, a passenger, tweeted, “Check-In system of Indigo Airlines is Down in Bangalore Airport. Longest queue for morning flights. Flights are expected to be delayed by hours.”
@IndiGo6E wtf is this pic.twitter.com/rHBnDMkhps
Another passenger, Deepesh Agarwal tweeted, “Sea of people with not even a single check-in happening. Server down, apparently.”
Indigo, the country’s largest airline, operates more than 1,300 flights daily.