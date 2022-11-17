India’s target is to make electronics industry worth $300 billion by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union minister of state for entrepreneurship, skill development, electronics and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar Thursday, while addressing a session on ‘India’s role in Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing – driving towards $5Tn opportunity’ during the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 22), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to increase production in the electronics sector to $300 billion by 2025-26, a “26 times” increase in a period of 10 years.

“The current electronics industry in India is valued at $75 billion compared to $10 billion in 2014. Our target is to make it worth $300 billion by 2025-26, nearly 26 times, in a decade. This will also fuel the growth of semiconductors, which eventually will accelerate the digitisation of automotive, mobility and computing,” said Chandrashekar.

He also added that the government of India is committed to funding $30 billion in electronics and semiconductors, wherein $20 billion will be invested in electronics manufacturing and design and $10 billion in semiconductor manufacturing, research and design.

In semiconductor, the government aims to create manufacturing capacity, packaging, design, verification capabilities, research and skills, he said. “Unlike Taiwan, India does not intend to focus only on manufacturing, instead it is looking at opportunities for manufacturing, design and innovation to fulfill our ambitions in semiconductors,” he said.

Chandrasekhar also said that India is also making efforts to be a trusted partner in the semiconductor sector for which the government of India has introduced India Semiconductor Mission — a specialised and independent business division within the Digital India Corporation that aims to build a vibrant semiconductor and display ecosystem to enable India’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.

Chandrasekhar mentioned that India has already received proposals to set up semiconductor manufacturing and packaging facilities in India. “We are evaluating these proposals wherein we are looking for technologies that can address the automotive, mobility and compute segments. We are not looking at creating leading edge technologies, but a 28 nanometer or 65 nanometer semiconductor business model that supports sponsor quality, process technology and capabilities. We will shortly come out with an approved proposal,” said Chandrasekhar.

The minister also remarked that India has progressed significantly between 2014 and 2022, wherein the imports of electronic products have reduced and the exports and manufacturing of electronics products in India has increased manifold.

“India’s electronics ecosystem had been laid waste by years of unfettered electronics imports where the total production of electronic products in 2014 (in today’s value) was worth $10-$12 billion. We were depending heavily on other countries for importing consumer devices, consumer electronics and microelectronics,” he said.

Chandrasekhar added, “In 2014, 92% of mobile devices consumed in India were imported and close to 100% of computing was imported. But in 2022, 97% of mobile devices consumed in India were manufactured here and we exported nearly Rs 74,000 crore worth globally competitive electronic products from India to consumers around the world.”

The minister also assured that India will strongly focus on semiconductor research, identifying campuses to promote semiconductor research centres and will address the talent shortage in dealing with the sophisticated designs and training in the manufacturing of semiconductors.