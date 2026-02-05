India’s most expensive Metro gets costlier: Bengaluru commuters to pay more from February 9

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bengaluru Metro commuters will have to shell out more for tickets from February 9 as prices increase by 5 per cent, with the minimum fare rising from Rs 10 to Rs 11 and the maximum fare from Rs 90 to Rs 95. The hike comes despite dissatisfaction over last year’s controversial fare revision.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) board approved the increase following recommendations from the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). Officials confirmed the revision will be implemented automatically, requiring no clearance from the Union or state governments.
Fares will be rounded to the nearest rupee when the increase exceeds 50 paise. Currently, Bengaluru Metro charges Rs 10 for journeys up to 2 km and Rs 90 for trips beyond 25 km. The new rates will reinforce Namma Metro’s status as India’s most expensive Metro system.
“The revision of fare is part of an automatic formula prescribed by the Fare Fixation Committee, and it does not require government approvals or clearance. This has to be enforced; it helps revenue growth amid inflation and expenditure increase. It is also done to develop further projects,” a BMRCL official said.
Last year, BMRCL had sparked a row by raising prices by over 100 per cent in some categories, leading to widespread protests by commuters. Following the public backlash, the Metro operator attributed the excessive increases to technical glitches and subsequently capped the hike at 71 per cent.
The automatic annual adjustment mechanism means commuters can expect regular fare increases, raising concerns about affordability and the Metro’s accessibility as a public transport option.
