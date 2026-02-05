India’s most expensive Metro gets costlier: Bengaluru commuters to pay more from February 9

Bengaluru Metro fares will increase by 5 per cent from February 9 under an automatic revision mechanism. (File Photo)

Bengaluru Metro commuters will have to shell out more for tickets from February 9 as prices increase by 5 per cent, with the minimum fare rising from Rs 10 to Rs 11 and the maximum fare from Rs 90 to Rs 95. The hike comes despite dissatisfaction over last year’s controversial fare revision.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) board approved the increase following recommendations from the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). Officials confirmed the revision will be implemented automatically, requiring no clearance from the Union or state governments.

Fares will be rounded to the nearest rupee when the increase exceeds 50 paise. Currently, Bengaluru Metro charges Rs 10 for journeys up to 2 km and Rs 90 for trips beyond 25 km. The new rates will reinforce Namma Metro’s status as India’s most expensive Metro system.