Endangered vulture flies free at Karnataka sanctuary following 24/7 rehab for fracture

A critically endangered young vulture has been released at Sri Ramadevarabetta Wildlife Sanctuary in Ramanagara after recovering naturally from a leg fracture (Express photo/Special arrangement).

In a major win for wildlife conservation, a young critically endangered Indian vulture was released back into its native habitat at the Sri Ramadevarabetta Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka’s Ramanagara after recovering from a leg fracture.

The People for Animals (PfA) wildlife hospital in Bengaluru’s Kengeri co-ordinated with the Karnataka Forest Department for the rescue and rehabilitation.

Ecological importance of vulture’s survival

The Sri Ramadevarabetta Wildlife Sanctuary houses only a single breeding pair of Indian vultures (Gyps indicus). The rescued bird, hatched roughly six months ago, is one of just three vultures residing in the sanctuary.

Over the last few decades, the Indian vulture population experienced a sharp decline due to diclofenac, a veterinary painkiller that causes fatal kidney failure in vultures feeding on cattle carcasses. Although banned for veterinary use, recovery remains slow as the vultures hatch only one egg per year.