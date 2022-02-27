Steps being taken to bring back students stranded in Ukraine: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that measures are being taken to bring back students from the state who are still in Ukraine.

Speaking to media persons after paying floral tributes at former CM KC Reddy’s statues on his death anniversary, Bommai said the students are being brought to Bengaluru from Mumbai and Delhi. The disaster management department is taking care of their travel arrangements and other requirements, he said.

“We are in constant contact with the Union Minister for External Affairs to bring the remaining students back safely. Helplines set up by the Union and state governments are in contact with the students and their parents. Most of the students are stranded in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine,” he added.

“Many of them have taken shelter in underground Metro stations and bunkers. We have requested the External Affairs Minister to make arrangements for food and water for these students. The Union minister has assured all the measures for their safety and transit to India. State government officials are in constant contact with the authorities in this regard,” Bommai said.

Speaking about KC Reddy, Bommai said that he was a guiding light for the young leaders. “KC Reddy, the first CM of the state, was a leader with a vision. The erstwhile Mysore province and Karnataka state could be built because of the strong foundation laid by Reddy, who was an able administrator. His principles, ideals and values in public life and the commitment to redress grievances of the people are an inspiration for all. He laid emphasis for the eradication of regional and social imbalances,” Bommai said in his address.

“Hailing from the Kolar district, Reddy had a scientific bent of mind. He was instrumental in getting the Union government to set up major public sector industries like BHEL, BEML and HAL in Bengaluru. It helped the state to emerge as a leader in the IT and the BT sectors. Reddy’s ideals in life are inspirational for all,” he added.

Bommai also said that a bronze statue of Reddy will be set up in the state.