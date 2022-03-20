Family of Indian student killed in Ukraine to donate his body to medical college

The family of Naveen S G, a medical student who was killed in Ukraine, has decided to donate his body to a medical college.

“My son wanted to contribute to the field of medicine. Now, we can only ensure that his body helps other students. After the rituals are completed, we will donate his body to SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Davanagere,” Naveen’s father Shekarappa Goudar told the media.

Naveen, who was a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine, was killed in an explosion when he stepped out of a bunker to buy groceries on March 1. He was the first Indian to be killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Naveen’s body was airlifted from Warsaw to Dubai on Saturday. It is expected to reach Bengaluru in an Emirates flight at 3 am on Monday.