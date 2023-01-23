Indian student unfurls Karnataka flag at graduation ceremony in London, triggers debate on regional identities

The viral video of a student from Karnataka unfurling the state flag during his graduation at a London university has triggered a debate with comments in favour and against displaying regional identities at a foreign forum.

Adhish R Wali tweeted a video of his graduation ceremony at City, University of London, in which he is seen unfurling the yellow and red flag of Karnataka.

“I graduated with MS in Management from City University of London – Bayes Business School (Cass). A moment of pride as I unfurled our Karnataka state flag during the ceremony in London, UK – ARW” [sic], the tweet read.

A video of the same was also posted on Instagram, triggering a war of words between various sections of social media.

In a post, Forever Bengaluru (@ForeverBLURU) highlighted that the video had elicited “disappointing” comments from North Indians. The handle shared images of some of the responses it had received.

One reply by an Instagram handle aham.brahmasmi sought details of the student and said that such a display amounted to sedition. “I’m heading to file an FIR regarding sedition under IPC against this douchebag and the admin of this channel!”

Another reply read, “We all take so much pride in Bangalore as our IT hub and look at these ungrateful ******** man. And the biggest thing is that the IT industry is [sic] Bangalore rests on majority of North Indians working there. But just look at the craving for the air of exclusivity they relish,” a portion of the response, replete with expletives, read.

Similar responses were also found on Adhish’s Twitter post. A handle @KannadaGotilla ,which translates to ‘Don’t know Kannada’, wrote: “Oh it’s that time of the month where insecure people who have nothing to be proud of or have a secondary identity besides their caste (which is bad) and religion rage about ethnolinguistic identities.” [sic]

Another handle Rishi (@Ishkvaku) wrote, “Stupid act. Outside our country we are Indians not Kannada or Bengali or Punjabi.” [sic]

Kannada activists and opposition parties of the state, meanwhile, defended the gesture. Kannada activist Sajith Gowda responded to the criticism against unfurling the Karnataka flag, saying, “North Indian regionalists and their chamchas masquerading as Nationalists should deal with this reality. India is a union of several ancient nations and linguistic communities and each will have it’s unique place in the world.” [sic]

Another user, Arun Virupaksha (@ArunnViru), said, “We are Indians from 75 years but we are Kannadigas from past 2,500+ years. Yes we are “proud Indians” but Karnataka, Kannada is our identity. India is a federal system, which is a union of several states. Serving for our state’s betterment, will help India grow.” [sic]

Leaders from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Janata Dal (Secular) also defended the gesture. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said the video of the student unfurling the Karnataka flag was thrilling, which reminded him of the lines penned by poet Kuvempu – who implored people of Karnataka to be Kannadigas wherever they went.

AAP leader Mohan Dasari also tweeted in support saying the “the pride of Kannadigas…”