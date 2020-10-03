Indian Navy captain killed in motor glider mishap in Karnataka, incident caught on camera

The accident happened as the glider developed a technical snag. (Video grab)

An Indian Navy captain was killed in a motor glider mishap at Karwar, in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district on Friday, after the vehicle he was flying plunged into the Arabian Sea. The instructor of the glider, Vidyadhar Vaidya, escaped unhurt in the incident.

Madhusudhan Reddy, 56, was a native of Andhra Pradesh but based in Karwar. His family had come to meet him from Bengaluru.

#Karnataka: Indian Navy captain was killed in a freak motorglider mishap at #Karwar on Friday. The victim has been identified as Madhusudhan Reddy (56), a native of #AndhraPradesh. The instructor of the Glider Vidyadhar Vaidya escaped unhurt in the incident. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/7Rd3iQVAgj — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) October 3, 2020

Reddy and Vaidya flew the motor glider for two rounds from the Rabindranath Tagore beach. During the second round, the glider developed a technical snag and plunged into the sea. Local fishermen and beach guards rescued the instructor first as Reddy got entangled in the rope.

Police officials said Reddy was alive when he was rescued and brought to the shore, but the ambulance took half an hour to arrive even though the hospital was just half a kilometre away from the beach. Officials then took Reddy to a nearby government hospital in their jeep. They said he died en route.

Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

The Karwar town police have registered a case regarding the incident and an investigation is underway.

