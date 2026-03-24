Forged cheques, fake signatures: How Rs 16 crore was siphoned from Karnataka Govt’s Industrial board over 3 years

The FIR has named seven people, including the manager of Union Bank of India, retired employees, contractual staff and private persons. (Photo generated using AI)

The police in Karnataka’s Ballari have registered a case after insiders in the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) allegedly siphoned Rs 16.17 crore over more than three years in collusion with bank employees and private individuals.

Suman D Pennekar, Superintendent of Police, Ballari, said that the complaint will be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as the alleged scam exceeds Rs 10 crore, even though primary investigations were underway.

According to the complaint filed by S M Kolalagi Mallappa, executive engineer at KIADB’s zonal office in Ballari’s Mundragi industrial area on March 19, the fraud was carried out between October 15, 2022, and February 20, 2026, through the board’s current account held at Union Bank of India.