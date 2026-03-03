Indian embassy was unresponsive, Dubai govt helped us: JD(S) MLC Bhojegowda on return to Bengaluru amid Israel-Iran war

JD(S) MLC S L Bhojegowda said he had been stuck in Dubai while returning to Bengaluru from Johannesburg in South Africa. (Photo: Facebook/SLBhojegowda)

JD(S) MLC S L Bhojegowda, who had been stranded in Dubai amid the US-Israel-Iran war, said on Tuesday that the local government, not the Indian embassy, rescued him and 212 other stranded Indian travellers and arranged their departure to Bengaluru late on Monday.

“The Indian embassy did not open its lips. They did not even help us, and it was the Dubai government that came to the rescue and arranged our departure,” Bhojegowda said.

Bhojegowda and badminton player P V Sindhu were among the 213 travellers who returned to India from Dubai on Monday night after flights resumed operations.

“Actually, it is the embassy’s duty to contact stranded Indians and help those in need. But we don’t know where they were. The Dubai government and Emirates took a bold decision and sent us back. I had contacts and could manage, but what about common people?” he said.