Indian embassy was unresponsive, Dubai govt helped us: JD(S) MLC Bhojegowda on return to Bengaluru amid Israel-Iran war

JD(S) MLC S L Bhojegowda, who had been stranded in Dubai amid the US-Israel-Iran war, said on Tuesday that the local government, not the Indian embassy, rescued him and 212 other stranded Indian travellers and arranged their departure to Bengaluru late on Monday.
“The Indian embassy did not open its lips. They did not even help us, and it was the Dubai government that came to the rescue and arranged our departure,” Bhojegowda said.
Bhojegowda and badminton player P V Sindhu were among the 213 travellers who returned to India from Dubai on Monday night after flights resumed operations.
“Actually, it is the embassy’s duty to contact stranded Indians and help those in need. But we don’t know where they were. The Dubai government and Emirates took a bold decision and sent us back. I had contacts and could manage, but what about common people?” he said.
Bhojegowda said he had been stuck in Dubai while returning to Bengaluru from Johannesburg in South Africa. “My elder brother had died. I took a flight, and Dubai was the transit point. After reaching Dubai, just like any other passenger, I entered the flight that was supposed to leave for Bengaluru. But even after two hours, they did not fly and said that it was postponed as there were some bombings in Abu Dhabi.”
“In the next few minutes, all flights got cancelled, and there was chaos at the airport. To step out, we needed a Dubai visa, but then, as I had US visa, I took a visa on arrival. By then, I called Kumaranna (Union minister H D Kumaraswamy), who arranged a hotel to stay,” said Bhojegowda.
Bhojegowda said a bombing occurred near the hotel just an hour before his arrival.
“While I stayed in the hotel, around 1.30 am, the alarms started ringing, and we all rushed to the basement of the hotel as there were some possible bombings. Hundreds of them, mainly foreigners, stayed till 3 am,” he added.
Bhojegowda said he then went to his friend’s place in the morning and that three attacks took place close to the house.
42 flights cancelled at KIA
Twenty-one arrival flights and as many departure flights were cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru due to airspace restrictions till 3 am on Tuesday. These included flights bound to Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, and Doha.
Around 4.30 am, an Emirates flight, EK 569, which departed from Bengaluru to Dubai with 56 passengers on board, returned due to the closure of airspace in West Asia.
Triveni, a woman from Davangere who works in Boston, US, was stuck at Abu Dhabi airport. She said, “The situation was really tough, but the authorities in Abu Dhabi were very helpful. Airlines provided us with the accommodation. Dubai is safe, and operations are under control.”
