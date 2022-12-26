Indian Economics Association to kick off three-day annual conference on economics in Bengaluru

Indian Economics Association (IEA) is set to hold its 105th annual conference from Tuesday (December 27) to Thursday (December 29) in Bemgaluru. The conference, which is being held in Karnataka after almost 11 years, will be hosted by Bengaluru-based CMS Business School, Jain (Deemed-to-be University).

The objective of the conference is to provide insights on the theoretical and policy-oriented issues of economic science to the professionals, researchers and academicians. The conference is a platform for the think tank of the country to discuss the issues related to economy and social science.

The conference this year is centred around four major themes including India: Global Economy and the World Economic Order; Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-Sectors of the Economy, Performance and Aspirations; Economy Technological Development and New initiatives and The state Economy of Karnataka.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Economic Advisory Council Chairman Prof Bibek Debroy will be among the chief guests at the conference that will attract a gathering of more than 500 people including 40 resource members, 40 committee members and 400 delegate participants.

The conference includes detailed panel discussions on the economy of Karnataka, its past, present and future. The conference will also discuss the changes and improvements in the economy in the 75 years of independence and will also predict the upcoming 25 years of the global economy.

Discussions will also focus on the key changes in the Indian economy in the aftermath of the pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War and Chinese aggression at the borders. Karnataka’s contribution in the GDP of the country, agriculture and service sector of the state, the IT industries will also be covered as part of the conference. The broad outcome of the conference is to provide the researchers and the academicians a platform to discuss the development theories and policies and find solutions for the challenges.

IEA is a registered body of Indian economics professionals established in 1917, and has so far held more than 100 conferences across India. The last annual conference of IEA was held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.