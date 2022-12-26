scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Indian Economics Association to kick off three-day annual conference on economics in Bengaluru

The objective of the conference is to provide insights on the theoretical and policy-oriented issues of economic science to the professionals, researchers and academicians. The conference is a platform for the think tank of the country to discuss the issues related to economy and social science.

IEA is a registered body of Indian Economics professionals established in 1917 and has held more than 100 conferences across India.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Indian Economics Association (IEA) is set to hold its 105th annual conference from Tuesday (December 27) to  Thursday (December 29) in Bemgaluru.  The conference, which is being held in Karnataka after almost 11 years, will be hosted by Bengaluru-based CMS Business School, Jain (Deemed-to-be University).

The objective of the conference is to provide insights on the theoretical and policy-oriented issues of economic science to the professionals, researchers and academicians. The conference is a platform for the think tank of the country to discuss the issues related to economy and social science.

The conference this year is centred around four major themes including India: Global Economy and the World Economic Order; Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-Sectors of the Economy, Performance and Aspirations; Economy Technological Development and New initiatives and The state Economy of Karnataka.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Economic Advisory Council Chairman Prof Bibek Debroy will be among the chief guests at the conference that will attract a gathering of more than 500 people including 40 resource members, 40 committee members and 400 delegate participants.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Explosive Cyclogenesis’...
UPSC Key- December 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Explosive Cyclogenesis’...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...

The conference includes detailed panel discussions on the economy of Karnataka, its past, present and future. The conference will also discuss the changes and improvements in the economy in the 75 years of independence and will also predict the upcoming 25 years of the global economy.

Discussions will also focus on the key changes in the Indian economy in the aftermath of the pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War and Chinese aggression at the borders. Karnataka’s contribution in the GDP of the country, agriculture and service sector of the state, the IT industries will also be covered as part of the conference. The broad outcome of the conference is to provide the researchers and the academicians a platform to discuss the development theories and policies and find solutions for the challenges.

More from Bangalore

IEA is a registered body of Indian economics professionals established in 1917, and has so far held more than 100 conferences across India. The last annual conference of IEA was held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 09:16:15 pm
Next Story

Karnataka proposes expansion of special nutrition scheme to high school

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close