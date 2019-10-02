Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter makes emergency landing in Karnataka’s Mandya

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter deputed for the Mysuru Dasara made an emergency landing in Mandya, Karnataka, due to a technical snag on Wednesday afternoon.

A defence spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “The crew of a Mi-17 helicopter deputed for the Mysuru Dasara noticed a technical snag. As per standard operating procedures, they have done a precautionary landing. Rectification party will come and rectify the snag.”

According to Mandya police, no casualties were reported due to the emergency landing. “The emergency landing was made in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district today around 12.30 pm,” said Mandya police.