India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 4th T20: Bengaluru Metro, BMTC to extends operations

The Bengaluru Metro and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have decided to extend their operational hours Sunday in view of the T20 cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city.

According to a statement by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the last train from the terminals (Byappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute) will leave at 1 am Monday and trains from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station in Majestic will start at 1.30 am in all four directions.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Metro will issue return journey paper tickets to the passengers which will be available at all Metro stations 3 pm onwards on Sunday for Rs 50.

“These paper tickets are valid for a single metro journey which should originate at Cubbon Park Metro station to any other station on Sunday 10 pm onwards and on Monday till the extended hours,” said a BMRCL official.

“Passengers’ onward journey from any station to Cubbon Park Metro station can be through tokens and smart cards at normal fares. However, the return journey from Cubbon Park Metro station to any other station shall be via paper ticket only,” BMRCL said in a statement.

The BMTC has also said that it has decided to operate additional buses between the stadium and various parts of the city from 3pm till the match ends, depending on the needs.

The BMTC buses will be operated from the stadium to Kadugodi, Sarjapura, Electronics City, Bannerghatta Road, Kengeri, Janapriya township (Magadi Road,) Nelamanagala, Yelahanka 5th Stage, R K Hegde Nagar, Bagaluru (Hennur Road) and Hosakote.