scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 05, 2021
Must Read

‘Happy he scripted history’: Suhas Yathiraj’s brother after Paralympic Silver

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sharath Lalinakere Yathiraj, who is a software engineer based in Bengaluru, said that though Suhas could not make it to gold, “we are happy with the performance and proud of him”.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: September 5, 2021 6:11:04 pm
India's Suhas Athiraj poses for photos after receiving a silver medal for men's singles SU4 badminton at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

“We are very happy with his performance and proud that he brought the silver medal for India,” said Sharath Lalinakere Yathiraj, brother of Suhas Yathiraj, who won a medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) District Magistrate and shuttler Suhas Yathiraj’s Paralympics run culminated with a silver medal for India on Sunday. The 38-year-old Karnataka native, who was outdone by his 23-year-old top seed French rival Lucas Mazur in a thriller of a final, became the only IAS officer to have not only participated but also won a medal in the Paralympics.

Also Read |With Paralympics silver, Suhas Yathiraj smashes his way to IAS archives

Speaking to The Indian Express, his brother Sharath, who is a software engineer based in Bengaluru, said that though Suhas could not make it to gold, “we are happy with the performance and proud of him”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sharath added that the family was happy to see his brother wear the silver medal and script history.

Born in Hassan district of Karnataka, Suhas completed his schooling in Shivamogga and graduated from the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, in Karnataka.

Click here for more

The 2007 batch IAS officer with a leg impaired put up an excellent performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Lucas Mazur of France in men’s singles SL4 class summit clash.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 05: Latest News

Advertisement