‘Happy he scripted history’: Suhas Yathiraj’s brother after Paralympic Silver

“We are very happy with his performance and proud that he brought the silver medal for India,” said Sharath Lalinakere Yathiraj, brother of Suhas Yathiraj, who won a medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) District Magistrate and shuttler Suhas Yathiraj’s Paralympics run culminated with a silver medal for India on Sunday. The 38-year-old Karnataka native, who was outdone by his 23-year-old top seed French rival Lucas Mazur in a thriller of a final, became the only IAS officer to have not only participated but also won a medal in the Paralympics.

Speaking to The Indian Express, his brother Sharath, who is a software engineer based in Bengaluru, said that though Suhas could not make it to gold, “we are happy with the performance and proud of him”.

Sharath added that the family was happy to see his brother wear the silver medal and script history.

Born in Hassan district of Karnataka, Suhas completed his schooling in Shivamogga and graduated from the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, in Karnataka.

The 2007 batch IAS officer with a leg impaired put up an excellent performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Lucas Mazur of France in men’s singles SL4 class summit clash.