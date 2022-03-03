India Global Forum to bring together leaders of new unicorns and Union ministers

India Global Forum’s (IGF) annual summit themed ‘The New India Inc.’ will bring together eminent faces of tech-driven disruption and those who have joined the unicorn club along with Union ministers, policymakers and global business leaders. The two-day event will be hosted on March 7 and 8 in the city. This comes as the first-of-its-kind confluence, particularly after the incentives announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget.

The IGF sessions are designed to form new goals and address critical global issues as well as act as an unmatched networking platform for young entrepreneurs, making the experience one of its kind. As India commemorates 75 years of independence, the forum will drive enriching conversations around unicorns, startups and the growth fuelled by new-age businesses.

The disruptors and innovators from the startup world will engage and deliberate with cabinet ministers including the finance minister and ministers of state Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Meenakshi Lekhi. Some of the most noteworthy unicorn and startup founders expected to attend the summit are Varun Dua (ACKO) , Umang Bedi (Dailyhunt & Josh), Nitin Agarwal (GlobalBees), Harsh Jain, (Dream11), Yashish Dahiya (Policy Bazaar), Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha), Smita Deorah (LEAD), Vineeta Singh (Velvette Lifestyle) and Harsh Jain (Dream11).

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22, India has 83 unicorns with a total worth of $277.77 billion, as of January 14 this year. The country added a record 44 unicorns in 2021, surpassing the United Kingdom to become the third-highest country in terms of unicorns, after the United States and China. This year eight of India’s startups have entered the coveted unicorn club, which reflects that India may see a remarkable increase in the number of unicorns in the coming months.

Commenting on the summit, Manoj Ladwa, founder and chairman of the IGF said, “ Startups and unicorns have been the cornerstone of India’s economic growth story, particularly in the past two years. With the world eyeing ‘New India’ for investments in startups from a range of sectors – fintech, edtech and healthcare, we are on the cusp of a transformation led by digital economy and tech-driven solutions. The participation of senior policy makers and cabinet ministers in these conversations in the technology hub of Bengaluru will act as a catalyst of the process.”

Lekhi said, “Showcasing India’s soft power by intertwining diplomacy, business and the cultural economy has become crucial like never before. As we embrace the idea of ‘New India’ while commemorating 75 years of the country’s independence, India Global Forum’s summit in Bengaluru comes at an hour of reckoning for us, the policymakers, to work closely with the shapers and makers of the businessworld – entrepreneurs, unicorn founders and innovators to forge a global narrative for India. I very much look forward to engaging with participants as we chalk out plans for a global India.”