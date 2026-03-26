India’s first psychiatric ‘data repository’ launched at Bengaluru Nimhans

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CALM-Brain, a digital database of information on brain structure and function in the context of a wide range of psychiatric issues, was launched at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, on Wednesday.
The initiative is part of efforts by researchers at the Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind, which is in turn composed of a partnership between Nimhans and the National Centre for Biological Sciences, with funds provided by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies (RNP).
The datasets of CALM-Brain can be used by researchers looking into neuropsychiatric diseases, and it will help them understand issues such as the disease onset, progression, and underlying biological changes that lead to symptoms.
The data incorporates multiple modes in which these disorders can be studied through MRIs, near-infrared spectroscopy, electroencephalograms, and genetics, amongst various other techniques.
The Centre for Brain and Mind stated that, “CALM-Brain is India’s first-of-its-kind repository of clinical, neuro-imaging, behavioural, genetic and other datasets on five disorders – addiction, bipolar disorder, dementia, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and schizophrenia.”
Rohini Nilekani, chairperson of RNP, said while launching the database, “While technology is advancing at breakneck speed, studying the human brain and body takes immense time, effort, and care. The CALM-Brain repository has resulted from this patient endeavour, and we are happy to be partners in this work with NIMHANS and NCBS. …….I am excited to see how a repository like this will contribute to scientific research – not just in India, but globally.”
Regarding the new CALM-Brain data repository, NCBS director L S Shashidhara said, “Given how complex the brain as an organ is and how our behavioural responses are continuously modulated based on prior experience and various physicochemical factors, only further fundamental research can help gain insights into various psychiatric disorders. Large data sets being made available on both affected and unaffected individuals in a family would help us to accelerate discovery….”
On the objectives of the project, the Centre for Brain and Mind coordinator Professor Y C Janardhan Reddy said, the project aims to identify the biological markers or signs of severe psychiatric disorders, along with the mechanisms of the medication and response to the disease.
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