India’s first psychiatric ‘data repository’ launched at Bengaluru Nimhans

The data incorporates multiple modes in which disorders can be studied through MRIs, near-infrared spectroscopy, electroencephalograms, and genetics, amongst various other techniques.

CALM-Brain, a digital database of information on brain structure and function in the context of a wide range of psychiatric issues, was launched at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

The initiative is part of efforts by researchers at the Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind, which is in turn composed of a partnership between Nimhans and the National Centre for Biological Sciences, with funds provided by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies (RNP).

The datasets of CALM-Brain can be used by researchers looking into neuropsychiatric diseases, and it will help them understand issues such as the disease onset, progression, and underlying biological changes that lead to symptoms.