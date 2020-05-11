Air India flight brings home 323 Indians from London to Bengaluru

The Air India flight in London before take off on Sunday. (Twitter/India in UK) The Air India flight in London before take off on Sunday. (Twitter/India in UK)

An Air India repatriation flight (1803), carrying 323 passengers, arrived from London in Bengaluru at around 4.47 am on Monday after a nearly two-hour delay and a stopover in the national capital.

The passengers were screened and checked and were also handed over a self-declaration form by the health department officials. They will be shifted to hotels for a 14-day quarantine in 16 BMTC buses, officials said.

Besides this, the body of techie Shivaraj Gadegeppagowda Patil, a Hubballi resident who had committed suicide in the UK, also arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport.

Shivaraj had committed suicide at his home in south-east England 58 days ago. His wife and son also arrived in the same flight.

Congress MLC Jayamala’s daughter Soundarya were also among those who flew to the Karnataka capital.

Sixteen buses were arranged by the BMTC to take passengers to the hotels across Bengaluru to quarantine them. According to BMTC officials, each bus will accommodate only 20 passengers to ensure social distancing.

The passengers were given the option of choosing three, five-star and budget hotels selected by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) or the government quarantine centres, which are hostels run by social welfare department, backward classes welfare and minority welfare departments.

According to BBMP officials, nearly 7,000 rooms in 80 hotels across the city have been identified as quarantine centres.

A senior health official said, “BBMP has identified 10 five-star hotels, 12 three-star and 50 budget hotels to quarantine all persons who will return from abroad.”

For five-star hotels, each person will be charged Rs 4,100, while the rate for three-star hotels will be Rs 1,850 per person. Budget hotels will charge Rs 1,200 inclusive of three meals, tax and room rent.

“The passengers who are symptomatic on arrival will be tested and sent to designated hospitals for the treatment and only asymptomatic on arrival will be sent to hotels, ” the official added.

