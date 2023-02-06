India Energy Week: PM Modi urges investors to increase fossil fuel exploration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged investors to increase presence in fossil fuel exploration in the country noting that 10 lakh square km of ‘no-go zones’ in the country were freed for exploration. He was speaking at the inaugural of India Energy Week being held in Bengaluru from February 6 to 8.

Highlighting domestic exploration of fuels and an increase in production of such fuels as one of the four verticals of the energy sector in the country, he said that exploration in inaccessible areas was required. “Based on investor sentiment, no-go areas in the country are reduced. 10 lakh square km of area is rid of no-go restrictions,” he said.

The other verticals of the energy sector in the country are supply diversification, expansion of bio-fuel, ethanol, solar and other alternate energy sources, and adoption of electric vehicles or hydrogen-based fuels for decarbonisation, PM Modi said.

Named E20 and launched during the event, ethanol-blended fuel will be introduced in 15 cities first and will be extended to different parts of the country soon, PM Modi said. Similarly, the twin cooktop Indian solar cooker, also launched at the event, will be supplied to 3 crore families in the next two to three years, PM Modi said.

India, the Prime Minister said, was investing heavily in green hydrogen. Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, around Rs 1 lakh crore will be invested, he said. Similarly, incentives will be offered to companies setting up battery manufacturing units for electric vehicles, he added.

“Demand for energy in the country has grown significantly. In the coming years, energy demand of India will be 11 per cent of the global demand as compared to 5 per cent today. This has provided ample opportunities for companies to invest and collaborate in the sector,” he added.