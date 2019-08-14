Independence Day: Here are the traffic diversions and regulations put in place in Bengaluru

The Karnataka state government’s Independence Day celebrations will be held with a ceremonial parade at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, Cubbon Road on Thursday, where Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will receive the salute.

In the light of VIP movements and high security provided in these areas, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has put in place several regulations in the Central Business District Areas. No parking zones have been identified during the first half of the day, which include Central Street (from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand), Cubbon Road (from C.T.O. Circle to K.R.Road and Cubbon Road Junction), and MG Road (from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle- both Sides).

Traffic diversions in Bangalore from 8.30 am on August 15

According to BTP, traffic will be diverted on Thursday from 08.30 am to 10.30 am from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road Junction (both directions) on Cubbon Road.

Vehicles on Infantry Road-Manipal Centre route

Vehicles coming from Infantry Road towards Manipal Center are directed to move on Infantry Road – Safina plaza – Left Turn – Main Guard cross Road – Alies Circle – Dispensary Road – Kamaraja Road & Dickenson Road junction – Right Turn – K.R.Road & Cubbon Road Jn., -Left Turn- Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Center Jn.

Traffic on Manipal Jn – BRV Jn route

Vehicle coming from Manipal Jn. towards BRV Jn. on Cubbon Road will take left turn at K.R.Road jn. towards Cauvery Art & Crafts Circle Jn. – Right Turn – M.G.Road – Anil Kumble Circle – Right Turn – BRV Jn. and proceed towards central street

Vehicles from Anil Kumble Circle to Cubbon Road

Vehicles coming from Anil Kumble Circle towards Cubbon Road will go straight on Central Street Jn. – Right Turn – Infantry Road – Safina Plaza – Left Turn – Main Guard Cross Road – Alies Circle – Dispensary Road – Kamaraja Road and Dickenson road jn. – Right Turn – K.R.Road jn. – Left Turn – and Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Center junction.

Traffic on Cauvery Emporium towards Cubbon Road, KR Road

The vehicles coming from Cauvery Arts & Craft Circle on M.G.Road going towards Cubbon Road & K.R.Road junction shall go straight on M.G.Road towards Anil Kumble junction – Right Turn – BRV Junction and move towards Central Street

Parking as per car pass colour in and around Manekshaw Parade Ground

Invitees with yellow car passes can enter Gate no. 1 from Cubbon Road and enter Gate No.1 facing Northern side of the Parade Ground, and park their vehicles on the western side of Parade Ground.

Those with white car passes and the Secretaries to the Government, Military Officers, Police Officers, etc., can use Gate No.2 on Cubbon Road and park their vehicles on the Western side of parking lot inside the parade ground.

Cars with pink passes are directed to be parked on Main Guard Cross Road, Near Safina Plaza and Kamaraj Road, near Army Public School both sides and invitees will be allowed to enter the ground through Gate No. 3 by walk.

All green car pass-holders are requested to park their vehicles in the parking lot of Shivajinagar Bus Stand and enter the parade ground through Gate No.4 by walk, according to BTP.

Parking for Two Wheelers has been provided on Kamaraj Road, Infront of Army Public School, Main Guard Cross Road, near Safina Plaza and enter Parade ground through Gate No. 4 on Kamaraja road by walk.

“Those who do not have car passes can park their vehicles at Shivajinagar BMTC 1st Floor parking lot and enter parade ground through Gate No. 4 on Kamaraj Road by walk,” the press note read.

Security arrangements in place

Emergency Vehicles like Ambulances, Fire Tender, Water Tanker, KSRP, CRT, BBMP, and PWD vehicles will be deployed at the venue. The vehicles will enter the parade ground from Gate No.1 on Cubbon Road and will be parked behind the Fort Wall (Southern Side).

“Due to Security reasons all invitees and members of the public, who are attending the parade, are requested not to bring Mobile phones, Helmets, cameras, radio, umbrella and any other equipment to the parade ground,” BTP officers clarified. The police officials have reiterated that people with such articles will not be permitted inside. “All are requested to be seated before 8 am,” the advisory reads.