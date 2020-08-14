Independence Day: 23 Karnataka police officers picked to be conferred with medals for exemplary service, see full list

18 officers from the state have been picked as awardees of the Police Medal for Merotrious Service

As many as 23 police officers from the Karnataka State Police force have been picked winners of police medals conferred on officers as part of the 74th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2020.

Among them is Prasanna Kumar Lakshminarasimha Venkateshaiah — an Assistant Sub-Inspector, CID, Bengaluru — who is among the 80 awardees picked for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service from different states.

Meanwhile, 18 officers from the state have been picked as awardees of the Police Medal for Merotrious Service. They are:

*Hemanth Kumar Rangappa (DySP, Karnataka Lokayukta)

*Parameshwar Hegde (DySP, Economic Offences Division)

*Manjunath Rajanna (DySP, Anti-Corruption Bureau)

*Shailendra Muthanna Haraga (DySP, Somawarpet)

*Arun Nagegowda (DySP, Srirangapattana)

*Satish Mahalingaiah Honnenahalli (ASI, Northeast Traffic, Bengaluru)

*Rameshkumar Byrappa Hiriyuru (DySP, State Intelligence)

*Umesh Panithadka (DySP, Jyothinagara Police Training School)

*Divakara Channapatna Narasimha Jettappa (PI, Madikeri Rural Circle, Kodagu)

*Rudresh Nagaraj (Reserve PI, KSRP Bengaluru)

*Lakshninarayana Anantharaman Beechanahalli (PSI, City Special Branch, Bengaluru)

Mahabaleshwar Chandekar Hema (Reserve SI, 3rd Battalion, KSRP, Bengaluru)

*K Jayaprakash (PSI, Mangaluru City Control Room)

*Hanumanthappa Nanjundaiah (ASI, SP Officer DCRB Branch, Chikkaballapura)

*K Atheeq Ur Rahman (ASI, Fingerprint Unit, Shivamogga)

*Ramanjanaiah (ASI, KB Cross, Tumakuru)

*Rudrappa Nagappa Balikai (ASI, CPI Office, Ranebennur Rural Circle, Haveri)

*Honnappa Kariyappa (CHC, SP Office, Bengaluru)

#IndependenceDay: 19 more #Karnataka police officers picked as awardees. Prasanna Kumar Lakshminarasimha Venkateshaiah, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, CID, Bengaluru will receive the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. @IndianExpress (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WiqkpKkXmT — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) August 14, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, four other police officers from the State were picked winners of the ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2020’ conferred to officers in recognition of their commendable services.

The officers picked from the state are:

Sudhir M Hegde (ACP, Mico Layout, Bengaluru)

Ashoka A D (DySP, Railway Sub-division, Bengaluru)

H S Sridharappa (CHC, Ashoknagar, Bengaluru)

D M Prashant Babu (PI, CCB, Bengaluru City)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.