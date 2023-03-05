Increase in fever and chickenpox among children in Bengaluru, doctors say low humidity a factor

With final examinations nearing, many school children, especially those below the age of 10, have been reporting fever and chicken pox in Bengaluru, as doctors suggest that low humidity could be one of the reasons.

The Indian Express contacted multiple school authorities who agreed that fever and chickenpox were being reported among students. A private school sent a message to the parents, “Kindly note that if your child is suffering from fever, cough, cold or any kind of rashes on the body or chicken pox, Please don’t send the child to school till it is cured and bring it to the notice of the coordinator with leave letter.”

Anitha, parent of a 7-year-old child infected with chickenpox, said, “When I checked with my school, they said that such cases have been reported among children and as it is highly infectious, the students were told not to come to school till it is cured.”

Dr SM Prasad, president of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, said there are multiple reasons for chicken pox among children, and the major factor is the humidity in Bengaluru. “Ideally, the humidity in Bengaluru around this time should be around 40 to 60 per cent but it is below 30 per cent. The humidity we are witnessing right now is usually seen in winters.

On Sunday, Bengaluru city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18.8 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity was 29 per cent.

“Chickenpox is a highly infectious disease and it spreads very quickly. Even if children smell the blisters, they are prone to be affected. The parents need to isolate the child in such cases or would spread it quickly. Also, the vaccine for chickenpox is not provided by the government but private hospitals. Dr S M Prasad added that not everyone could afford it, and the vaccination coverage against chickenpox is less.

Indian Medical Association (IMA), which also issued a public notice, advised people to avoid antibiotics in such cases. “There is a sudden increase in the number of patients having symptoms of cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, fever, body ache and diarrhoea. The infection usually lasts for five to seven days. The fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks. As per the information from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), most of the cases are H3N2 influenza virus.”

According to the IMA, it is usually common from October to February because of influenza and other viruses which affect people above 50 years or below 15 years. “Give only symptomatic treatment, no need to give antibiotics.”

Stating that people have started taking antibiotics like Azithromycin and Amoxiclav, that too, without caring for dose and frequency and stop it once they start feeling better. This needs to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance. Whenever there is a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to resistance. We have already seen widespread use of Azithromycin and Ivermectin during Covid-19, leading to resistance.”