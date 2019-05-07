Income Tax investigation finds Bangalore auto driver’s Rs 1.6 crore charity story to be true

The Income Tax Department has found that the auto driver in Bangalore who purchased a posh villa worth Rs 1.6 crore had no political links as suspected. Instead, it has been confirmed that the 37-year-old’s version of the story is true.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an I-T official said that the source for his income was found to be an American donor named Lara Evison. “The auto driver (Nalluralli Subramani) had met the 72-year-old foreigner when he offered to help her commute in the city in 2006. As she got to know about his financial constraints, she volunteered to help him with his children’s education. It was only later that she managed to get him the money to buy the villa at Jatti Dwarakamai in Mahadevapura,” the official explains referring to the statement recorded after an initial investigation into the matter.

Elaborating on the issue on condition of anonymity, the official added that the statements of Subramani and Evison matched apart from both furnishing documents to prove the same. When asked about the suspected benami link, the official says “such possibilities have been ruled out in this case.”

Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali, who is also BJP’s Karnataka general secretary, was also under the scanner after possible links between him and Subramani were examined during the investigation. However, the former minister had clarified that the accused had only participated with him in a public function long back and all allegations made were baseless.

It can be recalled that the investigation began after a notice was served under Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act (1988) to Subramani as IT officials observed the extraordinary transaction during the season of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Officials had also questioned the developer of the colony which includes 15 villas.