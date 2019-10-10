Karnataka: IT raids underway at Congress leader Parameshwara’s residence

The Income Tax Department Thursday conducted raids at former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara’s residence and his educational institutions in Bengaluru and Tumakuru.

Advertising

Officials held searches at his Sadshivanagara residence, as well as the Sri Siddhartha Institute of Technology and Sri Siddhartha First Grade College in Tumakuru which belong to Parameshwara. The searches commenced at 6.30 am.

Reacting to the raids, Parameshwara said, “I don’t have any problem with the raid by the IT department on my educational institutions. Let the IT department go through all the documents and take any action if they find anything illegal.” Parameshwara held the deputy CM post in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, which fell earlier this year in July.

Meanwhile, raids were also carried out at a medical college and hospital in Kolar, owned by senior Congress leader and former Union minister R L Jalappa.

Former Karnataka CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said the raids were “politically motivated”. He tweeted, “The series of IT raids on @DrParameshwara, RL Jalappa & others, are politically motivated with malafide intention. They are only targeting @INCKarnataka leaders as they have failed to face us on policy & corruption issues. We won’t budge to any such tactics!!”

The series of IT raids on @DrParameshwara, RL Jalappa & others, are politically motivated with malafide intention. They are only targeting @INCKarnataka leaders as they have failed to face us on policy & corruption issues. We won’t budge to any such tactics!! — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 10, 2019

The raids were held hours before the commencement of the three-day winter season of the Karnataka Assembly.