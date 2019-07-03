In unique initiative, Bengaluru residents to award corporators on performance

A unique event is being organised by a citizens group in Bengaluru — the ‘best ward councillors/corporators’. The civic group will award the ‘Corporator No 1′ award based on work accomplished by their representatives.

Bengaluru-based citizens group ‘Citizens For Bengaluru (CfB)’ will give out its first award on July 14. Citizens will vote for corporators at the citizensforbengaluru.in website. The CfB will conduct ground surveys to assess a corporator’s performance.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Santosh Hegde will present the awards at Town Hall on July 14.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Srinivas Alavilli of CfB said, “It is natural to complain and criticise ward corporators for issues we face every day. But our city also has many things to be grateful for. Ward Committees have the potential to completely change how our city is governed with active citizen participation. We have already seen signs of this in many wards though we have a long way to go. As responsible citizens, we must take the time to celebrate the good work. This is why CfB is launching ‘namma samiti puraskaara’ Corporator No 1 awards.”

Tara Krishnaswamy of CfB told IndianExpress.com, “We often highlight the people’s right to protest peacefully as a key instrument in democracy but recognising people’s representatives for their work is equally a carrot to promote better governance. The overt link between people’s satisfaction and councillor performance through their tenure is woefully absent and these people’s choice awards serve to establish that. Our objective is that councillors who have been systematically engaging citizen’s participation in ward affairs through ward committees, as mandated by law, be recognised for their efforts.”

The ward corporators will be judged on criteria like the development of footpaths, garbage management, tree cover, parks and public spaces, public toilets, water supply, road maintenance, street lights and implementing rainwater harvesting in the wards.

The survey will be taken up based on the corporators ward committee meetings. After the citizen groups requested the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to form ward committees in all the 198 wards, the civic body passed a resolution in October 2018 to hold mandatory ward committee meetings on the first Saturday of every month.

The corporators of each ward, along with the officials from BBMP, BESCOM, BWSSB Traffic Police, participate and interact with citizens in these meetings where most of the residents’ grievances are heard.

At the award ceremony, civic leader and theatre personality Prakash Belawadi, Teju Belawadi and their team will perform a special skit on ward committees, as a tribute to Girish Karnad.