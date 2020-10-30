In new order, Karnataka prohibits govt servants to act in movies, TV serials

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (File photo)

The Karnataka government has recently issued an order prohibiting its government servants from acting in movies and TV serials and even writing books.

The draft of the Karnataka State Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2020, states that government employees should not act in movies, television serials, publishing books, and also should not criticise the policies of State government, Union governments and any state governments.

According to the order by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) notified on October 27, government employees should seek the permission of prescribed authority to write any book, to act in movies and TV serials. The draft rules also prohibit government staff from sponsoring programmes in radio and television channels.

“No Government servant shall act in films and television serials or associate himself with any activity related thereto unless permitted by the competent authority in accordance with the instructions in this regard,” stated in the rules.

As the new rules may come into force soon, the state government is seeking objections to the draft notification within 15 days. Apart from the ban on acting in movies, TV serials and writing books, the rules also state that employees should not consume intoxicating drinks and drugs during his duty and in public places.

The employees are also banned from taking foreign tours without permission. “No Government servant shall undertake private foreign tour without getting prior permission from the Prescribed Authority. Such request shall be considered as per the rules and instructions governing the sanction of such private foreign tours,” the rules stated.

The Karnataka government has also said that government servants should follow the dress code. According to the rules, government servants should wear decent dresses in the office and if they have uniforms it should be worn during the work hours.

Interestingly, the rules also prohibit government employees from giving or taking dowry or demand, directly or indirectly, from the parents or guardian of a bride or bridegroom.

