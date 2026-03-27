In maiden budget, Bengaluru East City Corporation proposes footpaths, flyovers, and Miyawaki forests in IT Corridor

BECC Commissioner Ramesh D S (second from left) with other officials before the presentation of budget on Friday. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

In its first budget, the newly formed Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) has bet big on infrastructure development by allocating more than Rs 600 crore for it in the 2026-27 fiscal.

During his budget speech, Ramesh D S, Commissioner, BECC, said Friday that they would soon be introducing performance-based allocation. Unveiling a Rs 3,890 crore budget outlay, Ramesh further said, “Each rupee spent from the budget is answerable to these three questions: Will it improve civic life? Will it generate a long-term profit? And will it be implemented transparently?”

According to the budget proposal, BECC will fund two major infrastructure projects – a grade separator on Alpine Eco Road (Rs 50 crore) and a 2 km elevated flyover from Varthur to Gunjur (Rs 150 crore) – through newly proposed municipal bonds.