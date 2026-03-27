In maiden budget, Bengaluru East City Corporation proposes footpaths, flyovers, and Miyawaki forests in IT Corridor

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In its first budget, the newly formed Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) has bet big on infrastructure development by allocating more than Rs 600 crore for it in the 2026-27 fiscal.
During his budget speech, Ramesh D S, Commissioner, BECC, said Friday that they would soon be introducing performance-based allocation. Unveiling a Rs 3,890 crore budget outlay, Ramesh further said, “Each rupee spent from the budget is answerable to these three questions: Will it improve civic life? Will it generate a long-term profit? And will it be implemented transparently?”
According to the budget proposal, BECC will fund two major infrastructure projects – a grade separator on Alpine Eco Road (Rs 50 crore) and a 2 km elevated flyover from Varthur to Gunjur (Rs 150 crore) – through newly proposed municipal bonds.
While the Karnataka government has sanctioned a Rs 450 crore project to construct a durable Outer Ring Road from Silk Board Junction to KR Puram, new flyovers, grade separators, and over 100 km of footpaths are also planned, along with a 9 km footpath along the Metro viaduct on the Outer Ring Road for Rs 160 crore. These will be funded by the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), the budget document said.
The BECC has also earmarked Rs 40 crore for the construction of new roads and road widening projects. The stretches that will be widened include Bileshivalya Main Road, Bellathuru Main Road SH-35 to Medehalli, Nallurahalli Main Road, OAR Road to ITPL Main Road, and Whitefield Main Road-Varthur Main Road to Kadugodi Road. The construction of an approximately 4.5 km-long road from the New Outer Ring Road to Satya Sai Hospital Metro Station has also been planned.
The BECC has also proposed the ‘Sponge City’ model to tackle floods. The commissioner informed that 58 flood-prone areas have been identified within the BECC limits. World Bank funding of Rs 629 crore has been channelled into stormwater drain upgrades across both Assembly constituencies in the corporation area. He added that the Panathur storm water drain, which flooded in June last year, has been made flood-free, and the Geddalahalli railway vent work is set for early completion.
The budget proposed 15 new primary health centres and 10 Namma Clinics, apart from allocating Rs 35 crore for healthcare infrastructure within BECC limits. Further, Rs 3.50 crore has been earmarked for afforestation, Miyawaki tree parks, and Rs 28 crore has been allocated for lake maintenance across the Corporation’s 45 lakes.
The Miyawaki forest technique is creating dense and self-sufficient forests in urban places by planting a mix of native trees in less than three years. The method was initially developed by and named after Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki.
The Corporation has projected an annual revenue of Rs 3,888 crore, which includes property tax, cess, and state government grants.
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