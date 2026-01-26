In less than 4 years, Winzo siphoned off Rs 3,522 crore as AI, BOTs defeated genuine gamers: ED to Bengaluru special court

The Enforcement Directorate initiated an investigation into the matter on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Bengaluru CEN police station and police authorities in Rajasthan, New Delhi, and Gurugram. (File Photo)

The zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday filed a prosecution complaint before a special court in Bengaluru against Winzo Pvt Ltd along with its directors and others, alleging that Rs 3,522 crore were siphoned off in less than four years.

The ED had initiated an investigation into the matter on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Bengaluru CEN police station and police authorities in Rajasthan, New Delhi, and Gurugram. In raids conducted between November 18 and December 30 last year on the Winzo office, directors’ residences, and other places, the investigating agency had seized Rs 690 crore.

The ED said Friday, “The company, Winzo, is into the business of hosting Real Money Games (RMG) through its mobile application, offering more than 100 number games with a claimed user base of about 25 crore users, largely from Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities. For providing these RMG services, the company charges a certain percentage of the betting amounts of the users, as commission. Further, the company also assured its users that its gaming platform is free from any BOTs and transparent and secure.”