In less than 4 years, Winzo siphoned off Rs 3,522 crore as AI, BOTs defeated genuine gamers: ED to Bengaluru special court

The zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday filed a prosecution complaint before a special court in Bengaluru against Winzo Pvt Ltd along with its directors and others, alleging that Rs 3,522 crore were siphoned off in less than four years.
The ED had initiated an investigation into the matter on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Bengaluru CEN police station and police authorities in Rajasthan, New Delhi, and Gurugram. In raids conducted between November 18 and December 30 last year on the Winzo office, directors’ residences, and other places, the investigating agency had seized Rs 690 crore.
The ED said Friday, “The company, Winzo, is into the business of hosting Real Money Games (RMG) through its mobile application, offering more than 100 number games with a claimed user base of about 25 crore users, largely from Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities. For providing these RMG services, the company charges a certain percentage of the betting amounts of the users, as commission. Further, the company also assured its users that its gaming platform is free from any BOTs and transparent and secure.”
However, the investigation revealed that most RMGs were manipulated. Analysis of the game codebases, third-party developer agreements, and internal communications revealed that till December 2023, the RMGs were embedded with BOTs/AI/algorithm profiles. During the period from May 2024 to August 2025, the company changed its code-based BOT modus operandi to simulate historical match-play data of dormant/inactive players against real users without their knowledge or consent. In order to conceal these acts, the company deliberately referred to the use of BOTs and simulated players under misleading terminologies such as EP (Engagement Play), PPP (Past Performance of Player), and Persona, the ED said in its statement.
The investigation further revealed that users were initially lured with small bonuses and made to win against easy BOTs, even being allowed to withdraw small winnings, thereby creating a false sense of trust. Once users began playing with higher boot amounts, Winning/Hard BOTs were deployed systematically, resulting in significant financial losses to the users. Evidence gathered during the investigation revealed that genuine users lost to BOT profiles and incurred losses amounting to Rs 734 crore. Further, even genuine winnings at higher stakes were often blocked through restrictive withdrawal mechanisms.
It was also found that Winzo failed to return legitimate user winnings and deposits amounting to Rs 47.66 crore, even after the ban of RMG by the Union Government. In this manner, the ED said, the company has generated total proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 3,522.05 crore between fiscal years 2021-2022 to 2025-2026 (as on 22 August last year).
Shell companies in US, Singapore
Further, the ED investigation disclosed that the proceeds of crime so derived by the company were laundered through shell companies, created in the US and Singapore. Around $55 million was transferred to foreign bank accounts held in the name of these shell companies, under the guise of Overseas Direct Investment (ODI). Also, an amount of Rs 230 crore was diverted to another accused subsidiary company, under the pretext of ‘Loans from Holding Company’, without any legitimate business rationale. Attempts were also made to divert an additional Rs 150 crore under the ODI route; however, the same could not materialise due to the non-submission of mandatory audit and utilisation certificates.
