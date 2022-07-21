In Karnataka toll plaza accident which killed 4, ambulance skidded after driver tried to avoid hitting cow

July 21, 2022 6:48:12 pm
An attempt by the ambulance driver to avoid hitting a cow led to the accident in Karnataka’s Udupi district Wednesday in which four people were killed as the vehicle crashed into a toll plaza and overturned, according to CCTV visuals.
The visual shows a cow resting in the middle of the road and one of the staff at the Byndoor-Shiroor toll plaza trying to move it out of the way as the ambulance approaches. Another toll plaza worker, meanwhile, tries to remove the barricade placed on one side of the lane for the smooth passage of the ambulance. However, the ambulance rushes in and is seen skidding off a wet road before ramming into the toll booth.
Three people are thrown out of the vehicle due to the impact of the crash, according to the visual which also shows the cow, miraculously escaping and walking away from the accident scene.
The ambulance driver, Roshan Rodrigues, who sustained injuries, told media persons: “There were emergency gates for vehicles (such as ambulances) and as I came across, the staff were removing the barricades and I saw a cow in the middle of the road. I applied brakes and the vehicle toppled after skidding.”
The incident happened at the Shirur toll gate around 4.07 pm when the ambulance was proceeding to the Kundapur hospital from Honnavar with a patient named Gajanana Nayak, 55, accompanied by his friends and relatives. Nayak and three others in the ambulance — Madeva Naika (48), Lokesh Naika (48) and Jyothi Naika (44) died in the accident.
Nayak’s wife Geetha (50), friend Ganesh (50) and son-in-law Shashank Naika as well as a toll plaza worker, Sambaj Ghorpade, sustained serious injuries.
