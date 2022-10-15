In first case under Karnataka anti-conversion law, man who eloped with 18-year-old girl held

A man who allegedly eloped with an 18-year-old girl and converted her to Islam has been arrested in Bengaluru on charges under Karnataka’s new anti-conversion law, police said Saturday.

Two cases, one under the new Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act 2022 and the other on a kidnapping charge, have been registered against Syed Muheen (22), a resident of north Bengaluru who allegedly eloped with Khushboo Yadav and converted her to Islam to facilitate their marriage.

The Yeshwanthpur police arrested Muheen on the basis of a complaint filed by Khushboo’s mother Gyantidevi Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (north) Vinayak Patil said.

Muheen and Khushboo were neighbours in the B K Nagar area of Yeshwanthpur and had been seeing each other for nearly six months. While Muheen worked at a chicken shop, Khushboo, one of the four children of a painter from Uttar Pradesh, had dropped out of school.

On October 6, Gyantidevi filed a missing complaint for her daughter stating that she was suspected to have eloped with her lover after leaving home on the pretext of going to the shop on October 5. The mother told police that she had heard from neighbours a few months before that her daughter had been going around with a neighbourhood boy called Muheen.

On October 8 Muheen and Khushboo appeared before police and claimed to have married, police said.

Gyantidevi filed a second police complaint, under the new law, on October 8 stating that Khushboo had been duped by Muheen into converting to Islam to marry him.

According to Gyantidevi, Khushboo was taken to a dargah near Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh on October 5 by Muheen. After a conversion ceremony at the dargah, Khushboo was brought back to Bengaluru by Muheen but no marriage was solemnised, she said. “My daughter has been converted without following the rules which state that a report must be given to the district commissioner regarding any conversion from one religion to another to facilitate inter-religious marriages. In violation of the law, my daughter has been converted from Hinduism to Islam under the promise of marriage,” she said in her complaint against Muheen and others who facilitated the elopement.

According to sources, the case under the new anti-conversion law was filed after Khushboo insisted on living with Muheen. Gyantidevi said her daughter had decided to elope because she “lacked the intelligence of other girls”.

The new anti-conversion law, passed by the Assembly in December 2021 and the Legislative Council in September 2022, was notified on September 30 by the government.

As per the law, “No person shall convert or attempt to convert either directly or otherwise any other person from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage, nor shall any person abet or conspire for conversions”.

Complaints of conversion can be filed by family members of a person getting converted or any other person related to him or her, including a colleague.

If a conversion takes place for the purpose of marriage, the marriage will be valid only if the conversion is brought to the notice of a district magistrate 30 days in advance of it and 30 days after it.

For people who convert minors, women and scheduled caste and scheduled tribe people, the punishment is a jail term of three to 10 years and a Rs 50,000 fine. For conversions involving people of the general category, a jail term of three-five years and a Rs 25,000 fine are the punishment.

In cases of elopement by young couples, police used to book boys under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. The cases were, however, dropped if the girls were adults and stated in court that they had gone away on their own. The maximum punishment for kidnapping is seven-year imprisonment and a fine.