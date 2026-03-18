In brief respite from heat, Bengaluru receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers

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Following sultry conditions over the past few days, several parts of Bengaluru received the first spell of pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday, with parts of Bommanahalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar receiving moderate showers.
Forecasts indicate that the isolated spell of rainfall is likely across the state for the next three to four days.
At the RR Nagar zone, 22.5 mm of rainfall was recorded as of 7.30 pm Tuesday, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data. While parts of the Bommanahalli zone received 22 mm of rainfall, 14.5 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Yelahanka zone following overcast conditions during the day.
According to a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, several districts across the state were expected to receive light to moderate thundershowers during the day. Gusty winds with wind speeds reaching 30-40 kph were also forecast in isolated parts of the said districts.
Parts of coastal and north interior Karnataka have also received rainfall over the past few days. The spell continued on Tuesday too, with parts of Dharwad district in north Karnataka receiving 97.5 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm Tuesday, as per KSNDMC.
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