In brief respite from heat, Bengaluru receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers

Following sultry conditions over the past few days, several parts of Bengaluru received the first spell of pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday, with parts of Bommanahalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar receiving moderate showers.

Forecasts indicate that the isolated spell of rainfall is likely across the state for the next three to four days.

At the RR Nagar zone, 22.5 mm of rainfall was recorded as of 7.30 pm Tuesday, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data. While parts of the Bommanahalli zone received 22 mm of rainfall, 14.5 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Yelahanka zone following overcast conditions during the day.