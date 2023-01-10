scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

In a first, Army Day to be held at MEG & Centre in Bengaluru

The parade will commence with a wreath laying ceremony at the MEG War Memorial by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, to pay homage to the fallen soldiers.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) unit citations will also be awarded to units for their exceptional performance under active operational circumstances. (FILE)
Listen to this article
In a first, Army Day to be held at MEG & Centre in Bengaluru
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Army Day, celebrated on January 15 every year, will, for the first time, be conducted in Bengaluru this year. This is also the first time when the Army Day (the 75th year this time) is being held outside the National Capital.

Addressing the media at the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) & Centre, Bengaluru, Major General Ravi Murugan, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Karnataka and Kerala sub area said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest. The venue of the Army Day parade will be the MEG & Centre, he said.

“The Army Day parade this year will witness eight marching contingents, including a horse-mounted contingent from the Army Service Corps and a military band composed of five regimental brass bands. Each of these contingents represent regiments with glorious histories and unique traditions. The Army Day Parade will be supported by a fly-past of the Army Aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters,” he said.

The parade will commence with a wreath laying ceremony at the MEG War Memorial by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, to pay homage to the fallen soldiers. The Chief of the Army Staff will then review the parade at the MEG & Centre, Bengaluru Parade Ground, and award gallantry awards for individual acts of bravery and sacrifice. In addition, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) unit citations will also be awarded to units for their exceptional performance under active operational circumstances.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

One officer, three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and 56 other ranks will be part of the parade. Speaking with indianexpress.com, Subedar Jadhav Ganesh, who will lead the Mahar Regiment marching contingent, said, “We have been practising for the parade for the last 45 days. Our routine starts at 6 am daily.”

He added, “The two former Army chiefs, General K V Krishna Rao and General Krishnaswamy Sundarji, were from Mahar Regiment. It is a matter of pride for us to be taking part in the parade.”

Every year, January 15 is observed as the Army Day to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) K M Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, post Independence.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

In addition, various weapon systems from the Indian Army’s inventory will be on display, including Pinaka Rockets, T-90 Tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 190 mm Bofors Guns, Light Strike Vehicles, Smart Span Bridging System and the Light Strike Vehicle.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 18:23 IST
Next Story

Haryana: IAS officer Ashok Khemka transferred to ‘insignificant’ archives dept after notching up 9.9 out of 10 rating in latest appraisal

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close