In a first, Army Day to be held at MEG & Centre in Bengaluru

The Army Day, celebrated on January 15 every year, will, for the first time, be conducted in Bengaluru this year. This is also the first time when the Army Day (the 75th year this time) is being held outside the National Capital.

Addressing the media at the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) & Centre, Bengaluru, Major General Ravi Murugan, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Karnataka and Kerala sub area said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest. The venue of the Army Day parade will be the MEG & Centre, he said.

“The Army Day parade this year will witness eight marching contingents, including a horse-mounted contingent from the Army Service Corps and a military band composed of five regimental brass bands. Each of these contingents represent regiments with glorious histories and unique traditions. The Army Day Parade will be supported by a fly-past of the Army Aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters,” he said.

The parade will commence with a wreath laying ceremony at the MEG War Memorial by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, to pay homage to the fallen soldiers. The Chief of the Army Staff will then review the parade at the MEG & Centre, Bengaluru Parade Ground, and award gallantry awards for individual acts of bravery and sacrifice. In addition, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) unit citations will also be awarded to units for their exceptional performance under active operational circumstances.

One officer, three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and 56 other ranks will be part of the parade. Speaking with indianexpress.com, Subedar Jadhav Ganesh, who will lead the Mahar Regiment marching contingent, said, “We have been practising for the parade for the last 45 days. Our routine starts at 6 am daily.”

He added, “The two former Army chiefs, General K V Krishna Rao and General Krishnaswamy Sundarji, were from Mahar Regiment. It is a matter of pride for us to be taking part in the parade.”

Every year, January 15 is observed as the Army Day to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) K M Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, post Independence.

Advertisement

In addition, various weapon systems from the Indian Army’s inventory will be on display, including Pinaka Rockets, T-90 Tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 190 mm Bofors Guns, Light Strike Vehicles, Smart Span Bridging System and the Light Strike Vehicle.