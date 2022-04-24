Improper to name Shivamogga airport after me, BSY writes to Karnataka CM

Days after the Karnataka Cabinet decided to name the Shivamogga airport, which is currently under construction, after former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, the leader on Sunday wrote to the Chief Minister requesting that his name be dropped from the project.

The state Cabinet had taken the decision to name the airport after the BJP leader on Wednesday and the proposal was supposed to be sent to the civil aviation ministry. However, the move was not received well in various quarters amid demands to name it after freedom fighters or poet Kuvempu who hails from the district.

In his letter addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Yedyiurappa said, “I express my gratitude for taking a decision to name the airport after me, but there are a lot of people who have served the country and have contributed for the development of the country. I feel naming the airport after me is not a proper decision and request you to revisit the decision and name it after someone who has contributed for the betterment of the nation.”

His letter comes after the government’s move drew much flak on social media. Many sought to know why the airport was being named after Yediyurappa who is facing allegations of corruption. Many suggested that the airport be named after writers such as Kuvempu, G S Shivarudrappa, U R Ananthamurthy, socialist leader Shanthaveri Gopalgowda and others.

According to Bommai, the airport will be ready for inauguration in December and will have the longest runway, stretching 3,299 metres, after the Bengaluru airport. “It would be an airport of international standards where an Airbus can land. The airport will give a big boost to education, health services and industrialisation of Shivamogga,” Bommai added.