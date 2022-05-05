IMD predicts Bengaluru to get medium to heavy rainfall on May 5, light to moderate rainfall till May 9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Bengaluru will receive medium to heavy rainfall on May 5. Subsequently till May 9, the city will receive light to moderate rainfall.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) stated that Halanayakanahalli gram panchayat in Bengaluru East Taluk recorded 70.5 mm of rain and Singasandra in Anekal taluk recorded 68mm rain on Thursday.

Commuters had a harrowing time navigating vehicles on Gear road, near Jayadeva Hospital in Jayanagar and Defence Colony, areas which were flooded after heavy downpour in the afternoon.

Since March 1, 219 mm of rainfall was recorded in Bengaluru by the IMD.

In May 2017, the city received 241.9 mm of rainfall which was the highest recorded after 1957 when in the same month Bengaluru recorded 287.1 mm of rain.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in the districts of coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka and at a few places in north interior Karnataka. In the next 24 hours, the Met department has forecast rain/thundershowers at many places in these districts.

On Wednesday, several residential premises at Bannerghatta road and Hosur road were flooded due to rain. There were reports of uprooting of trees due to gusty winds.

With monsoon approaching, the Department of Energy is also undertaking maintenance of transformers from May 5 to May 20 to avoid mishaps.