IMD issues orange alert for coastal Karnataka till tomorrow, forecasts heavy rain for several areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka till Wednesday and said that Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada will receive moderate to heavy rainfall (15.6mm-115.5mm) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday, 19 stations of IMD recorded heavy rain in the coastal Karnataka region. For Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for coastal Karnataka and an orange alert for Friday.

The IMD’s weather forecast for Tuesday reads, “Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu districts of South Interior Karnataka. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Bidar, Kalburgi, Vijayapura, Yadgiri and Belgaum districts of North Interior Karnataka and Hassan and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka.”

“Southwest monsoon was active over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka (July 04). Rainfall occurred at most places over Coastal Karnataka; at many places over South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over North Interior Karnataka,” added the IMD.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru, Bengaluru-Manguluru, Bengaluru-Belagavi, and Bengaluru-Kalaburgi highways will receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday, it also said.

The district administration in Dakshina Kannada declared holidays for schools in the Belthangady taluk after the region received 71.6 mm of rainfall on Monday. Holidays have also been declared for Anganwadis, schools, and colleges in the Hebri taluk of the Udupi district.

Landslides were reported at Anmod Ghat, which lies on the route from Goa to Belgavi and Mangaluru-Madikeri NH 275, due to heavy rainfall.

Many parts of Shivamogga, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru districts were also affected due to heavy rain on Monday. Travelling was impeded between Kalasa and Horanadu in Chikkamagaluru after the Hebbale bridge submerged amid heavy showers.