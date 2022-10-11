scorecardresearch
IMD issues yellow alert in several Karnataka districts for two days

The weather office has also issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru on Thursday and said the city will receive light to moderate rain on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

On Monday, Bengaluru received 28.2 mm of rain. The control room of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), however, did not receive any complaints pertaining to waterlogging or uprooted trees. (Express file photo by Jithendra M)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain) for several districts in Karnataka on Tuesday and Wednesday. This includes Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Chamaranjanagr, Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya and Tumkuru.

It has also issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru on Thursday and said the city will receive light to moderate rain on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. “A cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu neighbourhood and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level,” the Met department said in its bulletin.

On Monday, Bengaluru received 28.2 mm of rain. The control room of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), however, did not receive any complaints pertaining to waterlogging or uprooted trees. Since October 1 to the morning of October 10 (Monday), Bengaluru received 23 mm of rainfall against an average of 59 mm.

Bevoor in Koppal district and Narasipur in Mysuru received 80 mm of rainfall on Monday, while Hunsur in Mysuru and Srirangapatna in Mandya received 70 mm of rain.

