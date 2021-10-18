IMD: Bengaluru may receive heavy rainfall from October 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light-to-moderate rainfall in Bengaluru between October 18 and October 20. The IMD added that the city will experience heavy rainfall from October 21.

Besides Bengaluru, Mysuru, Haasan, Ramanagara, Chamarajnagar have been issued a heavy rainfall warning for October 21.

“As far as Bengaluru is concerned, we are expecting light-to-moderate rainfall for another two days. For the state as a whole, rainfall will be slightly subdued on October 18, 19 and 20. From 21 October onwards, southern districts like Mysuru, Ramanagara, Chamrajnagar, Hassan will experience heavy rainfall. The likely formation of a system near Sri Lanka will lead to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru from October 21,” Geeta Agnihotri, the head of IMD, Bengaluru, said.

On October 17, the IMD observatory at the Bengaluru International airport recorded 63 mm of rainfall. This airport observatory has recorded 348 mm of rainfall in October. The HAL observatory recorded more than 1,000 mm of rain for the third consecutive year.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Monday inspected neighbourhoods in Bengaluru that suffered damages owing to heavy rainfall.