IMA scam: Bedridden for last 30 days, want to return in 24 hours, says Mansoor Khan in video

Absconding I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam accused Mansoor Khan released a video on Monday expressing his desire to return to India within 24 hours.

Khan has been accused of cheating over 40,000 investors of Rs 2,000 crore. Thousands of complaints have been registered at the Commercial Street Police Station since his audio clip addressed to the then Commissioner T Suneel Kumar got leaked and went viral on social media on June 9.

In his latest video, Khan says he is suffering from three heart blockages for which he requires immediate treatment. “The major problem is that it is not possible for me to afford the expenses for treatment of the same by continuing here. God willing, I will return to India in the next 24 hours. I have full faith in Indian judiciary. First of all, leaving India was a big mistake, but circumstances were such that I had to leave. I don’t even know where my family is,” he says in the seven-minute video.

The SIT, probing the IMA case, is yet to react to the video. Khan further says he was on “bed rest for the last 30 days”. In the video shot in front of a white wall, most likely in a room, Khan promises to pay back the money he has taken from all his investors. He also claims that he had to flee India due to the pressure created by “politicians and some anti-social elements”.

“I will give all details and relevant documents regarding all movable and non-movable assets I possess and shall also provide information of people (government officers and politicians) who have taken bribe from me. With the help of the judiciary, we can liquidate my assets so that I can repay my investors as promised,” Mansoor says.

It may be recalled that Khan had released his first video on June 23, alleging a conspiracy. He had then offered to surrender but alleged he might be killed on his return to India.

Syed Mujahid, a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) councillor, had confessed to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case that he knew Mansoor’s hideout after he was arrested on June 30 for his links to the main accused.

The SIT has arrested 18 people so far, including seven directors of the IMA group and two senior bureaucrats — BM Vijay Shankar (Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban) and LC Nagaraju (Assistant Commissioner, Bengaluru North).

The latest person to be arrested is Haneef Afsar Azeezi, a Maulvi at the Masjid-e-Beparian in Shivajinagar who allegedly misused the religious faith of the people and told them to invest in IMA.

The Interpol had issued a blue corner notice against Khan on June 22. A blue corner notice is an inquiry notice issued to locate, identify or obtain information on a person of interest linked to a criminal investigation.