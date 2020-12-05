IMA scam: Former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig granted bail by Bengaluru special court

Former Congress minister R Roshan Baig. (File)

A special court on Saturday granted bail to former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig in connection with the Rs 4,000 crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

Baig was arrested by CBI on November 22 and a raid was conducted on his residences the following day. He is accused no 36 in the case.

In the bail order, the judge ordered Baig to surrender the passport and directed him to appear before CBI officials whenever required for the investigation. Shashikiran Shetty, who appeared for Baig, argued that the CBI had taken him into custody and have questioned him. He also said that Baig co-operated CBI officials during investigations.

Baig’s name emerged when the scam surfaced nearly 18 months ago. He is alleged to have received several crores in kickbacks. More than 40,000 investors, mostly from the Muslim community, were duped of their savings by arrested businessman Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who owns the IMA Group.

Khan had fled the country but was arrested and brought back from Dubai in July 2019 by the Bengaluru police crime branch. In a video, which was released while he was in hiding, Khan had claimed that several state politicians and officials had coerced him into paying bribes, leading to the downfall of IMA.

And one of them, who he claimed had received nearly Rs 400 crore, was Baig, the then Congress MLA from Shivajinagar constituency in central Bengaluru. During the investigations in 2019, police found documents in which a key associate of Khan had recorded payments made to politicians, policemen, and government officials.

It showed Baig as a key recipient of funds. Recently, a 13-member team of CBI officials from Delhi raided Baig’s house in Pulakeshinagar at around 6.30 am. CBI sources said they seized some of the documents they suspected to be linked to their investigation.

Baig crossed over to the BJP along with 16 other Congress and JDS MLAs in July 2019 and helped the BJP form a government under B S Yediyurappa by ousting the Congress-JDS coalition. Soon after coming to power, the BJP handed over the IMA scam case to the CBI in August 2019.

Baig, a seven-time MLA, was denied a BJP ticket for the bypolls held for the Shivajinagar constituency in December 2019 on account of his links to the IMA scam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd