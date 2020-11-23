IMA scam: CBI raids underway at former minister Roshan Baig’s Bengaluru house

On Sunday, the CBI arrested Roshan Baig in connection with the Rs 4,000-crore ponzi scheme in which he allegedly received several crores of kickbacks. (File photo)

A day after his arrest in the IMA scam, officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of former minister Roshan Baig in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

A seven-member team of CBI officials from Delhi raided Baig’s house in Pulakeshinagar at around 6.30 am, sources said.

On Sunday, the CBI arrested Roshan Baig in connection with the Rs 4,000-crore ponzi scheme in which he allegedly received several crores of kickbacks.

More than 40,000 investors, mostly from the Muslim community, were duped of their savings by arrested businessman Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who owns the IMA Group.

Baig’s name emerged when the scam surfaced nearly 18 months ago. Khan had fled the country but was arrested and brought back from Dubai in July 2019 by the Bengaluru police crime branch.

In a video released while he was in hiding, Khan had claimed that several state politicians and officials had coerced him into paying bribes, leading to the downfall of IMA. And one of them, who he claimed had received nearly Rs 400 crore, was Baig, the then Congress MLA from Shivajinagar constituency in central Bengaluru.

During investigations in mid 2019, police found documents in which a key associate of Khan had recorded payments made to politicians, policemen, and government officials. It showed Baig as a key recipient of funds.

Baig crossed over to the BJP along with 16 other Congress and JDS MLAs in July 2019 and helped the BJP form a government under B S Yediyurappa by ousting the Congress-JDS coalition. Soon after coming to power, the BJP handed over the IMA scam case to the CBI in August 2019.

Baig, a seven-time MLA, was denied a BJP ticket for the bypolls held for the Shivajinagar constituency in December 2019 on account of his links to the IMA scam.

