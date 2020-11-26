IMA Scam: Arrested Ex- MLA Roshan Baig shifted to private hospital

R Roshan Baig

Former MLA Roshan Baig, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Sunday in connection with the Rs 4,000 crore ponzi scheme, was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr C.N Manjunath, director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru confirmed that Baig has been admitted to hospital for treatment since he is a known case of heart disease.

“In 2016, he had undergone an angiogram and that shows blood vessel blockages and he was on medication and now again is being admitted for evaluation to hospital and will undergo angiogram again to check the status of his blood vessels,” Dr C.N Manjunath said.

Lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, Baig was initially being treated by the jail doctors but was later shifted to the hospital after doctor sought medical opinion of cardiologists at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, according to sources.

Baig, who was remanded to CBI custody for three days till November 28, is alleged to have received several crores in kickbacks. More than 40,000 investors, mostly from the Muslim community, were duped of their savings by arrested businessman Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who owns the IMA Group.

Baig’s name emerged when the scam surfaced nearly 18 months ago. Khan had fled the country but was arrested and brought back from Dubai in July 2019 by the Bengaluru police crime branch.

In a video released while he was in hiding, Khan had claimed that several state politicians and officials had coerced him into paying bribes, leading to the downfall of IMA. And one of them, who he claimed had received nearly Rs 400 crore, was Baig, the then Congress MLA from Shivajinagar constituency in central Bengaluru.

During investigations in mid 2019, police found documents in which a key associate of Khan had recorded payments made to politicians, policemen, and government officials. It showed Baig as a key recipient of funds.

On Monday, a 13 member team of CBI officials from Delhi raided Baig’s house in Pulakeshinagar at around 6.30 am. According to the CBI sources, two teams conducted the raids on Baig’s residence when Roshan Baig’s wife Sabiha Fatima and son Ruman Baig were at the residence.

The raid continued till evening where officials also raided Ruman Baig’s office on Jayamahal road. CBI sources said that they have seized some of the documents which they suspected to be linked to their investigation.

Baig crossed over to the BJP along with 16 other Congress and JDS MLAs in July 2019 and helped the BJP form a government under B S Yediyurappa by ousting the Congress-JDS coalition. Soon after coming to power, the BJP handed over the IMA scam case to the CBI in August 2019.

Baig, a seven-time MLA, was denied a BJP ticket for the bypolls held for the Shivajinagar constituency in December 2019 on account of his links to the IMA scam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.