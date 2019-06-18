IMA jewels scam: Roshan Baig and Mansoor Khan – a friendship gone sour?

Shivaji Nagar Congress MLA Roshan Baig is in the thick of a controversy over his friendship with the IMA jewels scam accused Mansoor Khan. Baig, a former Karnataka Home minister and a very senior legislator, is a very popular MLA from Shivaji Nagar, a constituency with a large number of Muslim voters.

Police now say that more than 38,000 complaints have been received in the IMA scam and the amount swindled could run into thousands of crores.

After Mansoor Khan vanished from the scene, he apparently left behind an audio clip in which he blamed Roshan Baig for the problems he faced and for the failure of the IMA project. Roshan Baig later tweeted: “He craftily dropped my name to divert attention from himself since he knew that playing dead would buy him time to plan out further mischief, the helpless victims will have no choice but to look for somebody to point fingers at. ”

Baig also said that Mansoor was ‘faking’ suicide to confuse the law enforcement agencies and has now asked that the ‘CBI has all the resources at their disposal to nab this Economic Fugitive before he plans another escape.’ “This man has done nothing but enrage innocent people by exploiting their emotions and confusing the law enforcement agencies by faking a suicide,” Baig said referring to IMA promoter Mansoor.

While Mansoor and Roshan’s friendship was never in question, now, Karnataka Revenue minister R V Deshpande has told the media that Baig had introduced Mohammed Mansoor Khan to him about two months ago but denied doing any undue favour.

RV Deshpande said that Mansoor had come to me along with Roshan Baig and Baig told me was that Mansoor Khan belongs to his constituency Shivaji Nagar.

Deshpande said that Baig introduced Mansoor to him saying he was a good man and that he runs a jewellery shop.

The Karnataka police had earlier said that IMA did not attract provisions of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors (KPID) Act after the RBI wanted the firm’s deals to be investigated. Not satisfied with the report, the central bank wrote to the state government asking it to re-investigate the matter. Deshpande now claims that the government has not given any clean chit to anyone. Roshan Baig, in the meantime, has called for a CBI enquiry into the whole issue.

Baig is among the many Congress MLA’s who feel that the present JD(S)-Cong government and alliance has been unfair to them and they have been denied ministerial berths, which was due to them. He was also in the news for saying that Muslims should look forward to working with the Modi government and not shy away from engaging with them.