IKEA store in Bengaluru to open on June 22

IKEA’s Bengaluru store in Nagasandra will open on June 22, the company announced Tuesday. The store will be IKEA’s third in India, after Mumbai and Hyderabad.

In a statement, the company said the 4.6 lakh square feet store will feature “over 7,000 affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing IKEA products along with inspiring home sets to instill creative ideas to decorate your home”. Connected to the Nagasandra metro station, the store will “support a faster and more comfortable commute, making the store accessible” for many people, the company added.

The store will offer remote planning, personal shoppers and click and collect to provide a “wholesome shopping experience”, IKEA said.

It will also house one of the largest children’s play ‘area ‘Småland’ along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies.

Anie Heim, the marketing manager from the Karnataka market, said, “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements.”

The furniture store will be inaugurated by Jester Brodin, CEO of Ingka Group, of which IKEA is part of. Brodin has invited Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the event. The two recently held discussions on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The India head office of IKEA is located in Bengaluru, and issues related to the extensive use of Bamboo and other locally available raw materials in making furniture came up for discussion during their meeting.

IKEA started its e-commerce journey in 2021 through their website and app in Bengaluru.